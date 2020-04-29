Paris residents react to France’s Prime Minister’s plans for de-escalation from Covid-19 lockdown

THE French PM, Edouard Philippe, warned that it was necessary to ease the lockdown to preserve the French economy.

To prevent it from collapsing. He also wants the French people to show discipline and respect the rules until May 11 otherwise it may not be possible to end the lockdown.

-- Advertisement --

The Prime Minister is keen to prevent a second wave of the pandemic.

Some of Paris’ residents have been vocal about the decisions.

When asked about the de-escalation measures one woman commented positively that “The government can do miracles. It’s a worldwide concern so I think the mask is very important and the hand sanitiser and of course the testing.”

However, one young gentleman seemed to think it may be a bad idea, he said “It’s going to be weird, now there is no one in the street but soon there will be cars and people everywhere. So, no I don’t think its good. We have got this far there is no point in reversing it so quickly.”

The government strategy is clear and built around three main ideas: Protect, Test and Isolate.

Protection can be done by wearing face masks. Philippe said that there will be enough for everybody and these will be obligatory on public transport. There will be 700,000 tests carried out each week as of May 11 that will help isolate those who test positive in order to prevent further spread of the virus.



