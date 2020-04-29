Olly Murs rushed to hospital as doctors feared he had sepsis

Olly Murs has revealed doctors thought he had sepsis after he was rushed into hospital with a ‘nasty’ infection.

The singer, 35, told how he had to be taken to hospital three months into recovery from a knee operation when a metal plate in his leg became infected.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Olly said: ‘When I had the operation my left leg had to be straightened and they put a plate in.

‘After three months the plate got infected so then I had to get rushed back into hospital, they thought it was sepsis.

‘They had to open me up again in case the infection spread. So it got nasty.’

In June, Olly shared snaps of himself from hospital, explaining he was taking time out after getting knee surgery.

However, the hitmaker was back at work as a judge on The Voice just three months later and admitted he isn’t sure how he managed to get through it.

‘I was back at The Voice three or four months after it. I don’t know how I got to The Voice. I powered through.’





He added: ‘It was so important for me to get my leg done because there wouldn’t be shows.

‘Obviously with this knee I’m not being able to perform on stage to my best ability for my fans. I needed to give it a year. I need to do rehab.’

Olly is currently in self-isolation with his girlfriend Amelia Tank amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.