Number of Covid-19 infections drops on Spain’s Costa Blanca

After an increase in infections yesterday, the Valencian Community has today recorded a drop in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

BUT the community has seen 19 deaths – up seven on Tuesday’s figures.

New infections are down down 88 on yesterday, with the Ministry of Health announcing 158 positive cases today.

In her daily update, Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, said the accumulated cases in the whole of the Community since the crisis stands at 11,816, but of these only a third (33.7 per cent) remain active.

And in positive news for the region, 56 per cent of all patients have been discharged – above the national average of 48.6 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, there have been a further 176 recoveries, 86 in Alicante, 47 in Valencia and 43 in Castellon.

Of the new Covid-19, 80 are in the province of Alicante, 55 in Valencia and 23 in Castellon.

However, the number of Covid-19 deaths has risen again with 19 fatalities compared to 12 yesterday, bringing the total in the Valencia Community to 1,225.





Of the patients who have died, six relate to the Alicante Province, 11 in Valencia and two in Castellon.

Of these 19 fatalities, 12 had contracted the disease in nursing homes.

Barceló there are currently 716 people being treated in hospitals across the Community, which is down 37 in 24 hours.

There are are 167 in hospitals in Alicante, 478 in Valencia and 71 in Castellon.