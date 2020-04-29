New coronavirus contagions dip in Spain’s Balearic Islands

NEW coronavirus contagions have dipped slightly in the Balearic Islands.

Wednesday’s Health Ministry figures show that PCR tests have detected another nine Covid-19 cases, compared with 11 new contagions on the archipelago in the previous 24 hours. This brings the official total to 1,879.

-- Advertisement --

There have also been another four coronavirus-related deaths on the islands, two more than yesterday’s reported fatalities. To-date 185 people in the Balearics have lost their lives to the virus.

Once more, the positive to be taken from the day’s statistics is the number of people getting over the illness. Recoveries have risen by 30 since to 1,196. This represents 63.6 per cent of the cases diagnosed with PCR.

The coronavirus patient hospitalisation total now stands at 1,079, five more than on Tuesday. The intensive care admission number is unchanged at 166.

The accumulated rate of Covid-19 cases in the Balearics is 23.75 per cent 100,000 inhabitants, compared with 86.29 for the whole of Spain.



