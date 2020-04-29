Matt Hancock Makes £100 Bet That He Will Deliver 100,000 Tests a Day

The Health Secretary has accepted a £100 bet that he can deliver 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by May 1.

LBC host Nick Ferrari challenged Matt Hancock on live radio this morning, promising to donate the money towards a charity of his choice if he meets the target he set during a press briefing on April 2.

Mr Hancock responded by saying he has ‘enough riding on this already’ but then agreed to the wager.

The Health Secretary maintained the government is ‘still on track’ despite the latest testing statistics showing the UK is way off meeting his target.

He said: ‘The plan was always to have a big ramp-up at the end of April because I spent April putting in place the systems to take this from an individual lab-by-lab process hand-done to an essentially automated process with an automatic application online.

‘Since that went live at the end of last week we have seen a very rapid rise.’



