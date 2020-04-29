Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT

ACCORDING to Worldometer’s latest statistics, there are now over three million (3,136,507) people worldwide infected with coronavirus (Covid-19), with the death toll from the disease reaching 217,813. However, the number of recoveries have increased to 953,321.

Covid-19 infections in the US have passed the one million mark. The nation became the first country to reach the grim milestone on Tuesday after the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases doubled in 18 days. So the US continues to be the country that is the most affected by the virus with over 1,035,765 people diagnosed with the disease in total. It also registered the highest number of new infections during the last 24 hours (25,409).

The US has also suffered the most fatalities from the disease, with over 2,470 deaths just in the last 24 hours – almost double that of the day before – taking the total death toll to 59,266. New York is still the epicentre of the coronavirus crisis, with about 30% of US infections occurring there. The state currently has 291,996 confirmed cases and 22,668 of its citizens have lost their lives to the virus.

Spain is the second country in the world with the most Covid-19 cases (232,128) after the US, registering 2,706 new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Italy (201,505), France (201,505) and the UK (165,911). However, Italy is the second country in the world after the US with the most Covid-19 deaths (27,359), followed by Spain (23,822), France (23,660) and the UK (21,678). Check out the complete breakdown in the Worldometer chart below.



