La Liga Footballers in Spain Resuming Club Training as France Scraps Season

LA LIGA footballers in Spain are set to resume training following France scrapping their season.

The good news for the players and football fans in Spain is that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez yesterday announced that players would be allowed to start individual training at club facilities from the start of next week.

If the number of Covid-19 cases continue to fall, then group sessions would be allowed as soon as May 18.

This is all in contrast to the French government move yesterday (April 28) which said that all public sporting events, including football, were barred until September at the earliest.

What is unclear in Spain is when the football season will be allowed to resume, after it was suspended due to the State of Alarm in March.

Earlier this week, the Health Minister suggested that there was no quick return in sight, and that he could not see any action happening before the summer.

La Liga has looked at the end of May for the earliest possible resumption of matches to be played behind closed doors, whilst July has been viewed as the best case scenario for the rest of the season to begin to be fulfilled.





Besides France, the Netherlands have scrapped their pending fixtures, whilst further afield, Argentina has cancelled their season.

FIFA’s medical chief Michel D’Hooghe has said there should be no matches until late August or September.