Katie Price sports a protective face mask as she donates meals to vulnerable families amid lockdown

The UK’s lockdown has forced her into isolation with with son Harvey, 17, who falls within the high risk category of those more vulnerable to COVID-19.

And Katie Price lent a helping hand as she volunteered at Dad’s House Foodbank in West Brompton in London amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

The former glamour model, 41, was pictured wearing a protective face mask as she took to Twitter to thank the charity’s founder Billy McGranaghan for allowing her to take part in the great cause.

In a snap reposted on her social media account, the reality star flashed a thumbs up sign as she dressed down in jeans and a jumper.

The media personality proved safety comes first as she rounded off her appearance with medical gloves while holding onto bags of food.

Originally shared onto the organisation’s page, the tweet read: ‘Dad’s House Foodbank in West Brompton. Had my friend @KatiePrice donating and helping to deliver food to the most Vulnerable families in #Kensington& #Chelsea.’ [sic]

Four of the TV star’s kids – Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with singer Peter Andre, 47, and Jett, six, and Bunny, five, with ex-stripper Kieran Hayler, 33, have been living with their respective fathers during the global crisis.





Katie recently praised her former husbands for looking after their children, telling The Sun: ‘I regularly FaceTime the kids. I can’t wait to see them and to give them a big hug – this has been really hard. Kieran and Peter are great dads – I know the children are in safe hands.’