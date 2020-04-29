Jamie Oliver uses tax payer money to furlough staff

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, worth £240million, is the latest millionaire to use tax-payer money to furlough his staff.

The Jamie Oliver Group has furloughed 20 of its 120 employees, including chefs who run classes at the Jamie Oliver Cookery School, with the government’s scheme that pays 80 per cent of wages up to £30,000 a year.

-- Advertisement --

Other staff are still being paid in full by the company because they are able to work from home.

The company told the Sun they will top-up the salaries of staff who earn more than £30,000 a year so that they too are getting 80 per cent of their wages.

Fury over the mega rich using taxpayers money to furlough their staff during the coronavirus lockdown has been a common theme.

Dragon’s Den star Peter Jones, worth £490million, reportedly furloughed 400 Jessops workers.

Victoria Beckham, part of a family worth £335million, earned criticism last week by furloughing 25 of her fashion staff.



