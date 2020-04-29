Italy’s coronavirus fatality rate down and new infections stable

ITALY’S coronavirus fatality rate continues to slowly fall, while the new daily number of new infections looks to be stabilising.

Five days before the country is due to gradually restart its economy and to relax movement restrictions, the latest Civil Protection figures show there have been 323 coronavirus-related deaths since Tuesday, the lowest number this week.

The country’s total death toll is now 27,682, the second highest in the world after the US.

Wednesday’s new Covid-19 infection number stands at 2,086, a little bit down on the previous day’s 2,091. This puts the number of people testing positive for the virus at 203,591, the third highest of any country behind the US and Spain.

The number of active coronavirus cases currently stands at 104,657, which is 548 less than on Tuesday, while recoveries are continuing to rise, and now total 71,252 since the start of the pandemic.

In further encouraging news, hospitalisations are going down. As it stands there are some 19,000 Covid-19 patients receiving hospital treatment and close to 1,800 in intensive care. A third of these are in the Lombardy region of the country.

From May 4 there will be a reactivation of some of Italy’s manufacturing and construction sectors, on May 18 museums, libraries and small businesses will be allowed to open, and on June 1 it will be the turn of bars, restaurants and hair salons.



