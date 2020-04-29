Irrfan Khan death: Life of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire actor dies aged 53

The actor and Bollywood icon Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 53.

KHAN had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 28) after suffering a kidney infection. Following a period of deteriorating health, he died today, Wednesday (April 29).

Khan previously announced in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. Over the years, he crossed over into Hollywood and earned roles in Slumdog Millionaire, also starring Dev Patel and Frieda Pinto, Jurassic World alongside Chris Pratt, The Life of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man and The Darjeeling Limited.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “‘I trust, I have surrendered’; These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen.

“It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.”