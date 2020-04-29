Increase in new coronavirus cases on Spain’s Costa Almeria as Andalucia president says province in position to enter first phase of lockdown de-escalation

ON the same day Junta de Andalucia President Juanma Moreno said Almeria was one of the region’s two provinces in a position to move into the first phase of the lockdown de-escalation the new coronavirus infection number increased by nine.

The number of people in Almeria who have tested positive for Covid-19 now stands at 542, according to figures from the Andalucia regional government’s Health and Families regional ministry.

The good news is that there have been no further coronavirus-related deaths in Almeria since Tuesday and one more person has recovered.

The fatality figure therefore remains at 47. Recoveries now number 246.