Hotels on Spain holiday island Mallorca urge local authorities to cut taxes to help guarantee sector survives lockdown

MALLORCA’S hotels have urged the island’s local authorities to adopt “urgent” measures on taxes to help the sector survive the hammer blow of the coronavirus lockdown.

The FEHM Mallorca Hotel Business Federation has asked the councils of touristy areas of the island to eliminate or reduce municipal taxes and those for services which have stopped being provided following the paralysis of activity under the State of Alarm decree.

-- Advertisement --

The FEHM members maintain “the absolute priority in terms of economic matters lies in guaranteeing the maintenance of the productive structure to minimise the impact and mean that once the health alarm is over there will as quickly as possible be a recovery in activity with all the positive effects of this for employment and the economy.”

The federation’s request refers to payments like the IAE tax on economic activities, amounts paid for occupying public spaces, as well as taxes for services like rubbish collection and treatment.

Where the IBI property tax is concerned, it has called for a reduction in the amounts and for payments to be postponed and broken down.