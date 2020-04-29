Gordon Ramsay caught jumping a red light during bike ride

Gordon Ramsay was caught jumping a red light during a recent bike ride close to his second home in Cornwall on Sunday.

THE celebrity chef, 53, was riding through the junction in dashcam footage from an annoyed local obtained by The Sun, with residents accusing him of ‘nearly causing an accident.’

Gordon has been plagued by controversy since he arrived at his £4.4 million second home in Cornwall in mid-March as many residents accused him of bringing the coronavirus with him from London.

In the footage, Gordon joins two others in cycling down a country lane, with only one of them stopping to wait at a red light.

As the light changes and the car drives along, they eventually catch up with the cyclists, the end of the footage reveals that it is Gordon.

The footage was filmed while Gordon was attempting the 26.2-mile challenge.

An upset local went onto tell The Sun: ‘ ‘I was delivering some shopping to my daughter and this t**t decides to go through a red light at Trewornan Bridge.





‘Very nearly could have been a nasty accident as a car was coming the other way who had to slam on his brakes!’

‘I didn’t realise it was him at first he was travelling with another man and a lady. The other man also went through the red light, but the lady stopped at the red light.’

Ramsay has since insisted the claims are untrue.