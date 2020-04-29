Gibraltar Health Authority Pays its Respects to fallen Colleagues on International Workers’ Memorial Day

GLOBALLY, April 28 is celebrated as International Workers’ Memorial Day and is a public holiday in Gibraltar.

This year, was different from the norm due to the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic and although Gibraltar is yet to see any fatalities, the government and Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) paid tribute to and remembered all of those healthcare staff and other key workers who have tragically lost their lives around the world during pandemic.

Representatives of the Gibraltar government as well as the Healthcare sector met outside St Bernard’s Hospital to pay their respects and to lay pure white wreaths.

The Minister for Health and Care, Paul Balban, said: “We take time on Workers’ Memorial Day to pay tribute to the sacrifice made by so many workers during this pandemic and to remember those who have sadly lost their lives. We also wish to thank all those who continue to do vital work at great risk to themselves.”

Mrs Sandra Gracia, Director of Nursing Services, said: “I am grateful and humbled by those staff at the Gibraltar Health Authority and Care Agency who attend to their duties and have the needs of patients and those they offer care and support to, at the centre of all that they do.

“The silence, in sharp contrast to the applauding roars of the 8pm tributes made to essential workers from homes and balconies each evening, is a respectful silence, a touching reminder of the risks that essential workers run as they keep us safe. This simple demonstration of respect is in response to those who have paid the very highest price; our nation salutes them in our gratitude.”

Professor Ian Peate, Head of the School of Health Studies, added: “We also pay tribute today to those health and social care students across the world who have died during the Covid-19 pandemic.”



