European Parliament converts one of its Brussels buildings to House Vulnerable Women

AS member states of the European Union start to consider a relaxation in lockdown rules, there will still be the problem of those who are vulnerable due to loss of employment or gender violence.

The recently constructed Helmut Kohl Building which forms part of the European Parliament in Brussels is to be given to the Belgian government on a temporary basis in order to offer safe accommodation as a women’s shelter during the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.

It has been converted over the past three weeks and offers two floors of spacious (if sparsely furnished) rooms, communal shower rooms on each floor, laundry rooms and a large communal dining area.

The European Parliament has also made up to 100 cars and other vehicles available for use by the Brussels council.