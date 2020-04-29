Espionage hits the removal and man and van services that move homes & goods on Spain’s Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca

ESPIONAGE has struck the removal business as an ex-employee sets up a new operation

European Moving who operate across the the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca regions as well as other parts of Europe have today contacted all previous customers of espionage within their work force informing them of a potential fraud.

CEO Daniel Blanche wrote to all past and present customers today saying:

-- Advertisement --

“We hope you are well and staying safe in these unprecedented times.

We have been busy here at European Moving working with our transport network to deliver our customers’ belongings, we have been taking local government advice and following social distancing rules and successfully continuing to deliver on time. We know not all our customers and potential customers want to move immediately with many wanting to hold back until lockdowns have started to ease so we have made it even easier for you to book with us.

“To support your move, we have:

• Reduced our fully refundable deposit to just €20

• If we can’t get your goods to where they need to go straight away, we will store them FREE of charge for up to three months in our secure storage facility in the UK*

• Open ended bookings – We don’t have to take your dates for moving now, we know these are likely to change! So why not book with us knowing you can either pay in full or just your deposit and we will be happy to book you into our schedules and work with you at a later date to arrange when it is best and safest for you to move.





“It is important to us that we are clear and transparent with our customers, at European Moving we stride to give world class service and we are proud of the brand we have built up over the past five years moving some 18,000 customers around the EU. That is why we go to great lengths to ensure that this is not ever compromised, however this is not always possible, and we have detected that another company have been soliciting our customers on our database unlawfully. A trusted Ex Move Coordinator has been identified as the culprit in the theft and use of our data, we must emphasise that our systems have not been breached by an external source but internally at our company and the matter has been reported to law enforcement in the UK and is now under investigation.

“The offending company is called Speedy Moves Limited, Folkestone and is not a subsidiary of European Moving and the Move Coordinator involved no longer works for European Moving. This issue is currently in the hands of our lawyers who are working with law enforcement in the UK to cease this illegal behaviour, however if you have or do receive correspondents from Speedy Moves please get in touch ASAP as we would like to hear from you, any copies of email promotional material and/or email communication from the offending party would be of special interest to us in the criminal investigation under way.

“Please be assured that we have taken immediate action to resolve this issue and that if you have any further moving requirements in the future European Moving are here to help. We hold all our Move Coordinators in high regard and we are incredibly disappointed that this action had happened in a time where we have been supporting our other staff members and customers during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“Please do not hesitate to contact one of our team if you have information that can help us.

“We hope you Stay Safe and thank you in advance for your understanding in this matter.”