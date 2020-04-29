Easy to Read De-Escalation Calendar and Detailed List of Activities for Easing Spain Out of Lockdown & Adopting a New Normality on Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced a plan for de-escalating out of Spain’s lockdown, to make things simpler we have constructed a basic table of what is meant to happen and when. However, the phases are explained in more detail below.

Please note that the dates outlined on the table above are purely based on the two-week brace period that Prime Minister Sanchez has announced, they are by no means finalised dates and are subject to change based on the evolution of the coronavirus in Spain.

Phase 0

We are currently in this phase, the preparation phase but it will formally begin on May 4. Apart from the common relief measures already approved by the state, this phase allows:

Children under the age of 14 to go out with an adult for an hour a day

Members who live in the same home can go for walks together or individually and exercise can also be practiced

Premises and establishments who take previous appointments will be allowed to open for individual customer service. These premises must have a counter, or a screen for protection, although if this is not possible there must be a maximum guarantee of individual protection In addition, a preferential schedule for people over 65 will be included.

Restaurants may open and offer food services for take-away only. Customers can go to pick up their own food, but this must not be consumed on the premises.

Individual training sessions for professional and federated athletes as well as the basic training of professional leagues can resume

The care of garden plots, self-owned or municipal, as long as they are in the same municipality as that of the home, or one adjacent to it and the appropriate hygienic measures and social distancing is adopted.

In the workplace, working from home is still recommend if possible. The staggering in entries and exits of work entries is also encouraged.

All public places will be intensified to adapt to protection measures in preparation for the next phase.

Phase 1

This is the initial stage of de-escalation where activity will partially begin to restart in each territorial space. If all goes well this is due to start on May 11.

In the personal sphere, social contact will be allowed for small groups and amongst people who are not vulnerable or have previous pathologies.

The general opening of commercial premises and establishments that do not resemble a shopping centre and capacity is limited to 30%. A minimum distance of 2 meters between clients will be guaranteed. When this is not possible, only one client will be allowed at a time.

Bar and cafés with terraces can open to use their outdoor space but with limited occupation which is capped at 30% capacity

Hotels and tourist accommodation can also open, but all common areas must be closed.

When each council decides, outdoor markets can also restart on public roads but with safety distances between stalls and only 25% of stalls allowed

Places of worship can open but with capacity capped at 30%

Wakes will be allowed for a limited number of family members, with physical distance and security protocols being respected

Progressive reactivation of social services, with a priority given to the most disadvantaged groups, based on the established health recommendations. In addition, home care and continuous monitoring of elderly people who do not live in residences will start again at full force.

Opening of libraries again at limited capacity

Cultural acts and shows allowed with less than 30 people at an indoor event each time and outdoor events less than 200 people when keeping with necessary distances

The opening of museums (only visits not activities) capped at 30% capacity

Nature tourism for limited groups of people

Opening of outdoor sports facilities to practice non-contact sport: athletics, tennis etc





Phase 2

This is the intermediate transition stage and if the conditions required are met, this stage will begin on May 25.

Social contact in larger groups for people who are not vulnerable or have previous pathologies

You may go to a second residence if this is in the same province

Businesses may begin serving in the interior space of premises but limiting capacity to 30% and guaranteeing safety distances between customers. Only table service is allowed, no bar service.

Public shopping centres can re-open but not use of common areas allowed

Regarding schools, the government has established some exceptions to re-open educational centres to reinforce activity, and guarantee children under 6 to school so parents can work

Training and educational centres can re-open like academies, driving schools etc.

Hunting and sport fishing can resume

Leisure and culture centres such as cinemas, theatres and auditoriums can be re-opened with a preassigned seat and capacity limited to 30%.

Cultural acts and shows with less than 50 people will be allowed in closed settings, if its outdoors then 400 people can attend if they are seated with safety distances

Places of worship can expand capacity to 50%

Wedding celebrations can resume with a limited number of attendees

Wakes with less limitations will resume

Visits to a relative with disabilities or in sheltered housing can resume but not in nursing homes

Phase 3

This phase is meant to mark the beginning of a ‘new normality’ and hopefully this can begin on June 8