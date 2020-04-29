Cyclists sanctioned for breaking lockdown in Pollensa in Spain holiday destination Mallorca

TWO cyclists are facing sanctions after breaking the lockdown restrictions on movement to go out for a spin on their bikes in the Pollensa countryside.

USECIC Public Safety Unit agents, who are supporting Balearic law enforcement services during the coronavirus crisis state of alarm, surprised the pair while out on patrol on Sunday morning on the road which connects Pollensa town with the port.

The cyclists tried to avoid them by taking off down roads running by the highway, but were ultimately intercepted, identified and reported.