Covid-19 Claims More Lives in Costa Blanca South Area of Spain

THE Covid-19 pandemic has claimed two more lives over the last 24 hours in the Costa Blanca south area of Spain.

It´s disappointing news after three successive days where no fatalities were reported.

-- Advertisement --

The Valencian Health Ministry said today (April 29) that the Vega Baja region had both of the newly-reported deaths in the Torrevieja health department area.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 61 in the southern Costa Blanca, with 46 dying of the coronavirus in the Torrevieja district, and 15 in Orihuela.

Five additional confirmed cases were reported in Orihuela, which means there is now a total of 521 active cases across the Vega Baja, split between 378 in Torrevieja, and 143 in Orihuela.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro , Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.

The Torrevieja health department is managed by Ribera Salud, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.



