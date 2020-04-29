Costa Blanca town to test 200 council staff and police in preparation for de-escalation in Spain

Rapid Covid-19 tests are being carried out on 200 police officers and council staff in Costa Blanca’s Finestrat from today.

MAYOR, Juan Francisco Pérez, said: In view of this de-escalation that is being prepared by the government in Spain, we have considered it very important that all our workers have this antibody test done.

“In this way, back to normal, we will have concrete statistical data on the health status of our employees, which will allow us to offer a guarantee and security to all members of the public using council offices”.

Nearly 200 officials will benefit from this measure, where priority has been given to the Local Police departments and the municipal Technical Services, as they have been working on the streets since the State of Alarm was declared.

Tests will then be carried out on staff in the rest of the council’s departments.

Pérez added: “Until today we have been calling on the various administrations to carry out mass tests for the population, especially in tourist towns like ours.

“We believe that in order to offer safe measures, especially in the field of tourism, we must be prepared and the testing of all our workers is fundamental.

“In the case of a positive result, we will proceed to carry out a PCR advanced test, which will allow us to ensure the safety of our employees and therefore achieve a safer Finestrat.”



