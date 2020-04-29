Coronavirus-hit mum gives birth to miracle IVF baby six weeks premature

A MUM battling coronavirus has given birth to a ‘magic’ IVF baby six weeks premature in a hospital bereavement room.

Claire Trusson, 37, fell pregnant after having IVF treatment following two years of struggling to start a family with husband Murray Mitchell, 33.

Just weeks before Claire was due, she started to experience ‘cold’ symptoms which soon developed into a persistent cough.

She went into isolation, until she started experiencing contractions and was rushed to St Helier Hospital in Carshalton, near Sutton in South-West London.

While in hospital, medics had to put her in the most isolated room on the ward to keep her away from all others – which turned out to be the bereavement delivery room.

Claire went home and a day later tested positive for the virus – but found herself back in the bereavement suite just just a week later on March 30 to safely give birth to baby Jake.

The first time mum said that giving birth six weeks early while suffering from the virus was stressful, and didn’t expect to give birth in the bereavement room.

Claire said: “I found out this week that that’s the bereavement room – that’s where they put families with their stillborn babies so they can have some time with them.





“They have a memorial clock on the wall, and because I was timing my contractions when I was first in there, I spent a lot of time staring at that clock.”

But she added:”In the scheme of things, I am super lucky – I’m well, he’s well and really it’s amazing.”

After struggling to conceive for two years, Claire and her husband received IVF on the NHS and a single egg was implanted in August 2019.

But despite her joy at having baby Jake, Claire is still concerned about passing the virus onto him due to a lack of face masks.

On the way home from hospital, Jake met his grandmother Angela and uncle David through the car window.

She added: “Every little sneeze and every little cough and every little cry, I jump on him like ‘oh god, you’ve got coronavirus.’

“It sounds really reckless, but it’s really hard to look after a baby and them not see your face – and I didn’t really have any face masks.

“I’m just trying not to breathe on him.”