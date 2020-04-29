Celebrate Today as It Is the European Day of Solidarity and Cooperation Between Generations

The 29th of April is the European day to celebrate Solidarity and Cooperation between Generations, a date that was created in 2009 thanks to the work of organisations like the European Platform for Elderly People and the European Youth Forum.

The objective of this day is to foment the inclusion and participation of older people so that they may contribute to today’s society and thereby contribute to a greater international solidarity.

Intergenerational coexistence as a way of including older people is a policy adopted by some counties in northern Europe where they seek a greater level of coexistence between the youthful generation and the older generation. They value the knowledge each generation can teach the other.

Living as we do today, in such a fast-paced world, new technologies have forced may customs and traditions to be left behind. However, it is not too late yet to rescue the value and wisdom that older individuals can share with society.

Intergenerational coexistence has amazing benefits for older people including:

Awakening a sense of belonging and inclusion

Increases physical, psychological and emotional well-being

It increases your self-esteem and your desire to continue enjoying the pleasure of life

Increases desire and motivation to learn new things.

It contributes to greater dynamism and integration in social life.

Optimises potentials and personal skills

Contributes to the expansion of knowledge between generations

According to the World Health Organisation , the role of older people within society needs to be vindicated. Reaching a certain age does not mean the end of existence or a deterioration in the value of human beings, since the key to ageing is to continue playing a participatory role and thus being able to reach a dignified and inclusive level of maturity.

In this sense, it is still necessary that conditions are created so that individuals may flourish and can continue to be active, this is achieved through being able to carry out multiple cultural, recreational, and social activities that can be adjusted to their capacities and interests.





This is a day to pay tribute to all those people who have somehow marked a before and after in our lives . Older individuals are the people in our society who deserve greater recognition for having dedicated a large part of their existence to promoting family values ​​and who have served as a legacy for the new generations.

If you want to be part of this celebration, we invite you to give your small contribution by taking advantage of this date to share via various different social networks some type of family experience which involves being taught by an older adult, that has marked you or has been significant in your life.