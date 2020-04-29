Catastrophic Closure Fear for UK Tourist Favourite Bars and Restaurants in Costa Blanca South area of Spain

Bars and restaurants in the Costa Blanca area of Spain, popular with UK tourists, have said that they are worried about the phased reopening plans announced by the government, which they claim could end in catastrophic closures.

The Alicante Provincial Association of Hospitality Companies (APHEA) says the measures for reducing the lockdown and getting their businesses reopened have been done too quickly and without enough consultation with people who work in the hospitality trade.

-- Advertisement --

The association went further and said opening up with a capacity of just 30 per cent outdoors would be “catastrophic” for their members and that many businesses would fold permanently with the industry locally suffering “short-term ruin”.

APHEA´s comments echo over regional tourist groups and hospitality industry associations who have been concerned about how exactly they will be able to welcome back customers.

“There are many questions that need to be answered including how the rules on using outdoor terraces will work and be enforced”, said an APHEA spokesperson.

The group also wants the Valencian Government and individual municipalities to decide on how extensively terraces should be occupied, rather than everybody keeping to a national figure determined by officials in Madrid.

“Every local area has its own trends in bar and restaurant usage, and so you can´t make a sweeping statement that imposes a national rule on every establishment”, APHEA added.





“The local councils and regional government should make the calls on such an issue, as they know what´s best for the businesses”.