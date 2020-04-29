Britian’s biggest pub chain Wetherspoon’s is planning to reopen ‘in or around June’

BRITAIN’S biggest pub chain has revealed it’s in talks to reopen hundreds of branches across the UK.

D Wetherspoon bosses have started work on a reopening structure that could see pubs and hotels back in business ‘in or around June.’

It comes as hundreds of hospitality businesses have warned they could be forced to make thousands of redundancies in the coming weeks amid fears they will be the last to recover from social-distancing measures.

-- Advertisement --

Trade body UK Hospitality, estimates that one million hotel, pub and restaurant jobs are on the line.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG, said: “The hospitality industry will also find it harder to recover lost output next year; cancelled travel plans and restaurant bookings will mostly be gone for good, unlike manufacturing and construction, where there should be a stronger rebound already this year thanks to back orders that can be filled once the lockdown is over.”

More than 40,000 Wetherspoon’s workers were placed on the government’s jobs retentions scheme in March after boss Tim Martin finally agreed to close pubs to protect workers and communities.

However, the Brexiteer later refused to pay his staff without upfront government funding.

Tim Martin, who is reportedly worth over £40 million, eventually reversed his decision, agreeing to pay all workers in advance.





The company joins the likes of John lewis, Marks & Spencer, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic who have all used the furlough scheme to temporary pay their staff during the coronavirus outbreak.