Brit tourist ‘stressed out in coronavirus lockdown threw wife off seventh-floor balcony in Thailand’

A BRITISH tourist has been arrested in Thailand after allegedly throwing his wife from a seventh-storey balcony – and claimed he was ‘stressed’ under the coronavirus lockdown.

Dave Mitchell, 46, barricaded himself into his room after partner Sukanda, 56, fell from the block in the eastern city of Rayong on Tuesday.

Paramedics arrived and treated the injured woman at the scene. She reportedly told police that her English husband had thrown her over the balcony while they were arguing.

-- Advertisement --

Sukanda is thought to have fallen between one and two storeys before landing on a roof lower below the balcony.

She was treated at the scene before being put onto a stretcher and rushed to hospital and was later found to have suffered a fractured hip and dislocated arm.

Officers then spent more than two hours trying to talk round the bare-chested and heavily-tattooed Brit, who had barricaded himself inside the apartment overlooking the sea.

Mitchell was pictured sitting on the white balcony with his hands clasped together while appearing to pray.

Neighbours eventually helped police to force their way into the room and the man was arrested.





Thailand remains under a nationwide lockdown, with evening curfews and strict domestic travels bans in place, though sporadic flights have been available for Brits in the country to return home.

The Brit told officers that he was stressed because flights back to the UK have been cancelled and he was unable to return due to Covid-19.

He was allegedly agitated at having to stay in the apartment all the time – complying with Thailand’s strict travel ban, 10pm curfew and closure of bars – so started arguing with Sukanda.

Police Major Narongsak Trairat, Deputy Governor of the Ban Chang district police station, said officers were now waiting to interview the wife.