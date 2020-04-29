BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

FRENCH health officials say there have been 427 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours as hospitalisations continue to fall.

The country’s total death toll from the virus has now climbed to: 24,087

The death toll has increased 1.8 per cent compared with Tuesday, a slightly higher rate of increase than over the previous 24 hours.

The number of people in hospital with the Covid-19 infection fell further to 26,834 from 27,484 on Tuesday, and the number of people in intensive care fell to 4,207 from 4,387. Both numbers have been on a downward trend for more than two weeks

