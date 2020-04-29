Benalmádena, the Costa del Sol town that best meets confinement with highest per cent of residents obeying isolation rules in Spain

A REPORT by the Ministry of Transport has shown that no municipality in Spain fulfils confinement better than Benalmadena. With 76 per cent of residents not making any journeys from home.

Statistics were collected for up to 29 Andalucian towns, with data provided by the Orange company of some 10 million mobiles and experience accumulated by the Nommon firm, who prepared a 2018 report.

-- Advertisement --

The sampling collects which devices were moved at least 500 metres from the homes. Until confinement was decreed, more than 20 million people travelled at least three times a day every day and that only 15 spent the entire day at home. Now the national average indicates that nearly 30 million stayed at home.