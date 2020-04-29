Balearic island Formentera and three Canary Islands first to enter phase one of Spain’s coronavirus crisis lockdown de-escalation

THE Balearic Island of Formentera and La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa in the Canary Islands will be the first places in Spain to enter phase one of the coronavirus crisis lockdown de-escalation.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Tuesday that the four islands will move into the first phase of the government’s plan for Spain to begin a gradual return to “the new normality” on May 4 due “given the minimum incidence of contagion, and if the evolution allows.”

-- Advertisement --

The rest of the country will have to wait until May 11.

Phase one means that the islands will be able to apply measures like the reopening of small businesses, albeit under strict safety protocols, and restaurant bars and terraces with limitations on capacity, and following health protection procedures.

Hotels and tourist accommodation will also be allowed to open, but must keep communal areas closed.