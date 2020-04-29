As Airlines take Bookings for Spain in June will holidaymakers agree to wear masks on flights to the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca?

Airlines consider making it mandatory to wear face masks during flights, will holidaymakers faced with empty bars and beaches call this the last straw?

Faced with the bleak prospect of a making the trek to Spain, Costa del sol, or Costa Blanca, holidaymakers now face another obstacle as airlines have hinted they may have to make wearing masks on flights mandatory.

At the moment, only American carrier #jetblue requires both crew members and customers to wear face coverings during travel. It is the first airline in the U.S. to announce such a policy, which will go into effect May 4 — and could help usher in a new era of flying etiquette.

The protection offered by the masks, of course, is minimal as most are merely light cotton or mesh coverings offering low antibacterial/viral resistance. If #easyjet or #ryanair insist on their use many business owners on the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca fear it will put holidaymakers off making a booking to Spain.

Masks on the #costadelsol in Spain are available at most pharmacies for around 99 cents now, more expensive ones can be purchased online with some types costing up to €150 for top-grade “stops 99% of all know germs” models.

With the news of redundancies from British Airways and Easyjet, and Ryanair planes grounded the question is, will there be enough flights available when lockdown restrictions are relaxed?