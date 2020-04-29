Antiviral drug Remdesivir shows promising results to treat Covid-19 patients, reveals Gilead

The antiviral drug Remdesivir has shown promising results in Covid-19 patients when taken early, according to US research biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences.

THE antiviral drug Remdesivir helped to improve symptoms in Covid-19 patients who were given the drug early than those who were treated later, stated the company in a press release today. In Gilead’s study, 62 per cent of patients who were treated early were discharged from the hospital, compared to 49 per cent of patients who were treated late.

The trial testing 397 patients has been evaluating the safety and efficacy of five and 10-day doses of Remdesivir in hospitalised patients that have been severely infected by Covid-19. There has been huge global interest in the Remdesivir drug as there are currently no other approved treatments or preventive vaccines for the deadly disease.

Health authorities worldwide are desperate for treatments that can help stop the disease from attacking the lungs and shutting down other organs. Trials are continuing, as is the race for a vaccine around the world.