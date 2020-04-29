Andalucia Asks the Central Government of Spain To Allow Almeria and Huelva to Begin Phase 1 of the De-Escalation Plan on May 4

Andalucia has requested that the central government of Spain allow the provinces of Huelva and Almeria to directly join Phase 1 of the de-escalation plan set to begin this Monday on May 4.

THE autonomous community says Spain should take into account that they have the “best evolution” in the face of the coronavirus pandemic across Andalucia.

This was expressed by Elías Bendodo who is the counsellor for the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior and an all-round spokesman for the Andalucian government.

During a press conference after the meeting of the Governing Council, he indicated that Andalucia would abide by the de-escalation plan decided by the government, although “it is not a clear plan” and the Board of Andalucia agrees that they “would have done it differently.”

Bendodo also noted that there are regions within the Andalucian community which could directly begin de-escalating on a more advanced phase and that this is an issue being studied by the Andalucia government.

The more favourable evolution of the pandemic in Andalucia is partially attributed to the Andalucian health system, the “great professionals” in the field, and a lesson learnt in crisis management from the listeriosis outbreak experienced last summer.