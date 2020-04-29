Airlines face its ‘gravest crisis’ ever as Airbus reports £420million losses for first THREE months of the year

Airbus is being hit by ‘the gravest crisis the aerospace industry has ever known’, it’s chief executive warned as the company revealed it’s lost £419 million in the first three months of the year.

The European manufacturing giant put thousands of workers on furlough and sought billions in loans to survive the coronavirus crisis – which has seen large parts of the continent’s economy locked down to halt the spread.

Revenues were down 15% compared with the same period in 2019, while commercial aircraft deliveries were down from 162 to 122.

Demand for flights has collapsed due to fears over the killer virus, with airlines grounding the majority of their fleets and deferring the delivery of new planes.

Shares in Airbus and Boeing have dropped some 60% this year as customer airlines collapse or seek billions of dollars in government bailouts as the industry facing its toughest challenge yet.

Even after virus-related travel restrictions eventually ease, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury acknowledged it will take a long time to persuade wary customers to get back on planes.

Mr Faury said: ‘We saw a solid start to the year both commercially and industrially but we are quickly seeing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic coming through in the numbers.

‘We are now in the midst of the gravest crisis the aerospace industry has ever known.





‘We’re implementing a number of measures to ensure the future of Airbus.

‘We need to work as an industry to restore passenger confidence in air travel as we learn to co-exist with this pandemic.

‘We’re focused on the resilience of our company to ensure business continuity.’

Airbus previously announced a plan to cut aircraft production rates by around a third.

Earlier this week it confirmed that more than 3,000 staff working at its site in Broughton, North Wales, will be furloughed.

EasyJet has agreed with Airbus to defer the delivery of 24 new aircraft.

On Tuesday, British Airways-owner IAG revealed plans to make up to 12,000 workers at the airline redundant, equivalent to more than a quarter of staff.