82-year-old arrested after fatal stabbing of a man, 81, in the middle of the street in Bilbao, Spain, this afternoon

AN 82-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing another man, 81, in Spain’s Bilbao this afternoon.

Ertzaintza Polizia has confirmed the victim died of “a stab wound” at 5.15pm today.

According to Bilbao’s Department of Security, a witness reported a man with bleeding in Calle Santa Clara in the Santutxu district.

-- Advertisement --

A source said that “for unknown reasons, one of the elderly men attacked the other with a knife in the middle of the street. The victim died instantly, while the alleged assailant fled.”

However, witnesses told the municipal police where he had gone, and he was later arrested in the area.

The area was cordoned off and investigators are looking for the murder weapon.