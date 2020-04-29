First UK Airport Finally Gets Fever Detection System for Passengers

A UK airport has finally installed thermal cameras to detect if anyone arriving in the country has a fever – one of the symptoms of coronavirus.

Despite measures set up at airports around the world, UK airports have so far not been taking temperature screenings of passengers – even ones arriving from high-risk countries – based on advice from Public Health England.

Now, Bournemouth Airport will start checking passengers for signs of the deadly infection with cameras that are capable of recording body temperatures and alerting border guards to anyone with a fever.

The tripod-mounted cameras have been fixed to the airport’s staff entrance but will soon be installed at every entrance to the airport’s departures and arrivals terminals.

The government said it made the decision not to screen at UK ports and borders because expert advice suggests clinical entry screening has limited success and detects only a small minority of cases as symptoms.