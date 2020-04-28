“We are not alone” – Pentagon approves release of Second US Navy ‘UFO’ Video

The Pentagon has approved the release of a second video taken in 2015 which confirms that an ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ was observed by the US Navy.

THE Pentagon has released a video of US Navy pilots encountering what appears to be unidentified flying objects. The grainy video, which the Pentagon says depict “unexplained aerial phenomena,” had already been leaked by American media in 2007 and 2017, many believe they show UFOs, (Unidentified Flying Objects).

In a press release, The Pentagon said it had approved the distribution of the footage to “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos”.

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorised release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena,” the statement said.

The three videos (this is video 2) show what the pilots saw during training flights in 2004 and 2015, the release of the videos by the Pentagon adds to the legitimacy of the videos and will spur more speculation that humans have recently interacted with extraterrestrials.

In response, the former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, from Nevada, tweeted the three videos “only scratches the surface of research and materials available.”

Video courtesy of the American military News.



