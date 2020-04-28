US Jets Scrambles High-Tech Spy Planes in Hunt for North Korean Despot leader Kim Jong-un

Military sources claim that a total of FIVE ‘Super High-Tech’ spy planes have been scrambled by the US to sweep North Korea for any signs of Kim Jong-un.

THE aircraft were sent up specifically to gather info on Kim around Pyongyang and the seaside resort of Wonsan. America is “extremely worried” by news pouring in from sources around the world that the despot leader has died because this could quickly lead into a new conflict with Kim-Jong-un’s “infamous” sister, Kim Yo Jong.

The supreme leader’s sister was recently promoted as an alternate member of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party’s powerful Central Committee Politburo, continuing her ascent in the country’s leadership hierarchy.

The US and China are seeking to find the truth on claims the despot is either dead or gravely ill in a vegetative state following botched heart surgery. North Korea scrambled to show he is alive today by releasing a letter said to be written by Kim on the construction of a holiday resort – and claiming he sent a message to South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The absence of any new images of Kim only serves to fuel the frenzy of speculation, the picture being shared online of him today, (above), in a glass coffin is believed to be a fake.

The image – credited to Japanese news network JNN – closely matches a picture from his dad Kim Jong-il’s funeral after he died from a heart attack in 2011.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.



