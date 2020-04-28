US coronavirus infections pass the one million mark

CORONAVIRUS infections in the US have passed the one million mark.

The nation became the first country to reach the grim milestone today Tuesday after the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases doubled in 18 days.

The news comes as some states begin to relax their lockdowns.

Coronavirus-related deaths in the US now stand at more than 56,000, figures from the John Hopkins University show.

New York is still the epicentre of the coronavirus crisis, with about 30 per cent of the US’s infections occurring there. The state currently has 291,996 confirmed cases and 22,668 of its citizens have lost their lives to the virus.

The US accounts for one in three of global Covid-19 contagions.



