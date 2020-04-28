UK Weather: England Scotland and Wales to be Drenched in Torrential Rain

AFTER the sunniest April on record, the month will end with April showers. The whole country can expect torrential rain and temperatures as low as 11ºC after enjoying highs in the mid-20’s over the last few weeks.

Britain is set to be battered by persistent showers and a dramatic drop in temperatures within a day. The recent mini-heatwave will come grinding to a halt after a record-breaking warmest April in six years.

As Brits stay on lockdown for the fifth week, torrential downpours are expected, especially in the southern part of the country. A spokesman for the Met Office said Tuesday is when Brits can expect temperatures to plummet and the skies to open up bringing heavy rain.

They said: “It will be chilly and cloudy with spells of rain, which will turn heavy at times, across Scotland, Wales and southern and central England.”

-- Advertisement --

Temperatures are expected to drop substantially today, with London registering around 11ºC, compared to 21ºC yesterday.