UK Holiday Area Has Good News as New Covid-19 Cases Almost Dry Up in Costa Blanca South Region of Spain

THERE was plenty of good news for the UK holiday area of Costa Blanca South in Spain with a third straight day of no further Covid-19 deaths, and just one new case.

The Valencian Health Ministry said today (April 28) that the Vega Baja region had one extra confirmed infection in the last 24 hours across the Torrevieja and Orihuela health department areas.

-- Advertisement --

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic remains at 59 in the southern Costa Blanca, with 15 people losing their lives in Orihuela, and 44 in the Torrevieja district.

There are now a total of 515 active cases across the Vega Baja, split between 377 in Torrevieja, and 138 (plus one) in Orihuela.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro , Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.

The Torrevieja health department is managed by Ribera Salud, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.



