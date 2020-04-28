UK Fell Silent in Tribute to Key Workers Who Died on Coronavirus Frontline

The UK has observed a minute’s silence in a tribute to frontline workers who lost their lives in the battle against coronavirus.

AT least 100 NHS and social care workers have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in the UK. Throughout the coronavirus crisis, hardworking frontline staff have continued fighting to save lives, often away from their families and without enough personal protective equipment (PPE).

The country has strived to show their gratitude to workers by taking part in the weekly Clap for Carers event and displaying pictures of rainbows in their windows. Rainbows have become a symbol of support for the NHS.

The silence was organised by Unison, the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Nursing. Dame Donna Kinnair, CEO and general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, said the country owes a “tremendous debt” to its NHS staff.

She continued: “This moment will bring together a sombre but grateful nation. Whether in nursing or driving buses, our heroes kept going to work when many had the luxury of staying at home.”



