Torrox takes advantage of lockdown and renovates sports centre two months ahead of time, ready for the summer

TOWN HALLS everywhere are taking advantage of the coronavirus lockdown to carry out repairs and improvements without inconveniencing the public.

In Torrox, the town hall renovations include sanding and polishing the wooden floor and repainting lines on the different courts, ready for when the sports centre can be used again.

Much of this work was expected to be carried out in June, but the absence of the public allowed the Sports department to get to work at the end of April.

“Once the installations can be used once more at least we won’t have to interrupt activities,” said Torrox mayor Oscar Medina who recently visited the sports centre accompanied by Sports councillor Jose Manuel Fernandez to inspect the work in progress.



