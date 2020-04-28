Spain’s postal service, Correos, announce new hours as part of their de-escalation from Coronavirus lockdown

CORREOS has presented its plan for de-escalation and return to normal activity. This strategy is based primarily on scrupulous compliance with security and prevention measures and on guaranteeing the provision of sufficient protective material for all staff, according to the public company.

Correos’ return to normality plan contemplates three phases. The first involves expanding customer service from 9.30am to 12.30pm to 8.30am to 2.30pm.

The second phase will mean that the main offices will extend their hours to the usual morning and afternoon hours, that is, from Monday to Friday from 8.00am to 9.00pm, with customer service from 8.30am to 2.30pm and 3.30pm to 8.30pm, and the possibility of also the opening on Saturday.

In the third phase, the network of offices will already be governed with their usual hours, always guaranteeing all the security measures and protocols implemented.

The post company indicates that this plan is “under constant review, its implementation will depend on the evolution of the pandemic, the indications and protocols of the health authorities, and the evolution of the company’s operations and activities.”