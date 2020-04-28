Spain’s Government reveals which provinces from the Costa Del Sol to Costa Blanca are likely to have Covid-19 lockdown restrictions lifted first

Spain’s Government has confirmed that the country’s coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown restrictions are likely to be lifted by province, and not by region. “The deescalation plan will occur by province, not by autonomous regions, although there may be the odd exception,” stated Health Minister Salvador Illa.

The provinces that are most likely to have restrictions lifted first include Murcia, the Baleares and Canary Islands. The provinces in the Andalucian region that are likely to benefit from deescalation plans ahead of the others include Almería, Huelva and Cadiz, he hinted.

Illa, however, refrained from committing to an official “opening date” for the tourism and hospitality sector. Despite pressure from regional governments and journalists on Monday, Illa said he could not yet provide dates for when hotel, swimming pools, bars, etc, could realistically open. He said it was still premature and ‘risky’ to provide dates.

“For the moment, the only date we can commit to is May 2, when the public will be able to practice individual sports or go for walks, including the over-65s,” Illa added. The announcement was especially disappointing for Andalucia’s President Juanma Moreno who has his hopes set on opening bars and restaurants on May 25 (as reported). But it seems Government is analysing the Covid-19 situation carefully, preferring to lift restrictions gradually and with caution, to avoid a second wave of infections.