Spain’s Andalucia & Costa Del Sol boasts almost 300 towns without any coronavirus cases

According to Andalucia’s regional government, almost 300 of its towns are completely coronavirus free – 288 to be exact.

IN short, more than a third (37%) of Andalucia’s towns have no registered Covid-19 cases. The towns with the most people infected with the disease include Málaga with 1,652 cases, Seville with 1,254 and Granada with 1,045, followed by Córdoba (631), Jaén (419), Jerez de la Frontera (244), Linares (224) and Marbella (222). However, the towns of Almería, Cádiz and Huelva have less than 200 people infected with the disease, accounting for 179, 158 y 153 cases, respectively.

More than 13,000 people have contracted the disease across the region, of which 7,000 are still infected. In terms of Covid-19 patients battling the disease in hospitals, Seville has the most patients with 1,641, followed by Málaga (1,482), Granada (1,126), Jaén (935), Cádiz (821), Córdoba (656), Almería (253) and Huelva (223). However, only 20 patients have been hospitalised in the last 24 hours across the whole of the region, and of these four needed intensive care unit (ICU) treatment.

The number of patients in ICU in Malaga has halved in just a week. Only 16 new cases have been registered in the province in the last 24 hours, with no patients needing ICU treatment for two consecutive days. In short, the numbers of new infections and those needing hospitalisation are falling. Costa del Sol also boasts 38 Covid-19 free towns (as reported with a complete breakdown of cases across each town in the area).