Spain police warning on too good to be true cybercrime scam

NATIONAL Police have put out warning about a new too good to be true cybercrime scam.

“What luck! They’re going to give you a refund without buying or returning anything?”, the police tweet sarcastically in a post to tell the public to be on the lookout for the dodgy message.

This latest con doing the rounds on the web promises a refund and asks for a bank account number.

“You have an outstanding refund of €267.89”, the message says, telling the recipient to “verify your account by introducing your ID and SMS verification.”

Potential victims are then invited to click on a link “to confirm the reimbursement.”

The police have put out several alerts about the number of these kinds of online swindles which have appeared since the start of the coronavirus crisis and called for extra caution on receiving messages from an unknown sender.



