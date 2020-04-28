Spain holiday destination Mallorca wants to follow green route to get economy back on track after coronavirus crisis hammering

MALLORCA is looking at a green route to get its economy back on track from the hammering it’s taken from the coronavirus crisis, island government president Catalina Cladera said.

Speaking today Tuesday at a meeting to discuss preparations for Mallorca’s economic and social reactivation with the Tramuntana XXI and Pla de Mallorca XXI associations, Cladera made it clear the “triple environmental sustainability” policy remained in place.

She informed both entities the Mallorca government is working in coordination with other administrations and political groups to agree reactivation measures which respect the concept.

“We are not giving up on the environmental, economic and social sustainability of our legislature project,” the president insisted.

The first phase of reactivation and recovery should be “for making policies of economic reorientation and diversification, which don’t leave anyone behind,” she commented.

“We are in agreement with requests which demand a green exit from the crisis and we adhere to the need of confirming a green pact as the answer to necessary reforms to re-orientate the current model of production and consumption.”

One of the key elements of the reactivation strategy will be the promotion of consuming island-grown produce.



