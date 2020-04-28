Some Children Dead After Contracting ‘Kawasaki Disease Linked to Covid-19’

Some children in the UK with no underlying health conditions have died from a rare inflammatory syndrome which researchers believe to be linked to coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said this morning.

Italian and British medical experts are investigating a possible link between the coronavirus pandemic and clusters of severe inflammatory disease among infants who are arriving in hospital with high fevers and swollen arteries.

Doctors in northern Italy, one of the world’s hardest-hit areas during the pandemic, have reported extraordinarily large numbers of children under age 9 with severe cases of what appears to be Kawasaki disease, more common in parts of Asia.

Mr Hancock told LBC Radio: ‘There are some children who have died who didn’t have underlying health conditions.

It’s a new disease that we think may be caused by coronavirus and the Covid-19 virus. We’re not 100% sure – because some of the people who got it hadn’t tested positive – so we’re doing a lot of research now but it is something that we’re worried about.

‘It is rare – although it is very significant for those children who do get it, the number of cases is small.’



