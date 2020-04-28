School hall is filled with 120,000 birthday cards for Captain Tom’s 100th Birthday

Captain Tom Moore has received 120,000 birthday cards wishing him well and thanking him for his incredible fundraising feat, the Second World War veteran has turned down offers of gifts and instead asked for them to go to coronavirus sufferers.

THE Second World War veteran set out to raise £1,000 for NHS Communities by doing laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire before his 100th birthday on Thursday, April 30. After passing that target in less than 24 hours, donations continued to pour in with support for Captain Tom, the current total is a staggering £29 million.

As Tom, 99, prepares to become a centenarian, he has captured the country’s hearts and Brits decided to send off birthday cards ahead of the big day. Now Bedford School, near the veteran’s home, has filled its school hall with thousands of cards from across the country.

But with only just three days until he turns 100, the Captain has declined any gifts from the public and instead asked for the public to donate to people suffering as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

An RAF flypast and a special telegram message from the Queen is planned for his birthday on Thursday, Cpt Moore’s daughter said she would be singing him a happy birthday live on BBC Breakfast and they would celebrate with cake later on in the day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the voices praising Cpt Moore for his incredible fundraiser, with Prince William hailing the Second World War veteran as a ‘one-man fundraising machine.’



