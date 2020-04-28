Rincon de la Victoria prepares for face-to-face attention while guaranteeing anti-virus safety for employees and public

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Town Hall is working on ways that will allow personnel to return to work in safety.

“We intend to guarantee the safety of both employees and the public,” said Human Resources councillor Josefa Carnero.

Protection measures will be applied to all municipal buildings, while complying with official procedures and protocols set out by the health authorities, Carnero announced.

The town hall is going to “enormous” lengths to avoid Covid-19 risks, said Rincon de la Victoria mayor Francisco Salado, once lockdown regulations are relaxed and staff can return to their posts.

This includes making provision for flexible working hours and shifts, Salado revealed.

Even before the State of Alarm announcement the town hall had introduced these measures to protect employees while still providing a service to the public with teleworking, he pointed out.

A Citizens’ Attention Service (SAC) will be located at the entrance to the town hall building to inform and assist the public. Where necessary, requests can be processed without having to go from one department to another, Carnero said.



